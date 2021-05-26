Clydesdale Bank makes fee reductions

Clydesdale Bank has announced changes to some of its mortgage products including fixed rate residential products and those designed for professionals and newly qualified professionals.

All products are fixed rates at 85%. A two and five-year fix with £999 fee have been reduced to 2.48% (down 0.06%) and 2.72% (down 0.03%) respectively, with a fee offer two-year fix reduced from 2.81% to 2.78%.



For professional borrowers, the two-year fix has been reduced by 0.11% to 2.65%, and the 'Newly Qualified Professional' product reduced by the same amount to 2.85%.



The changes take effect from tomorrow, Thursday 27 May.



