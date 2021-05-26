FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Clydesdale Bank makes fee reductions

Amy Loddington
|
26th May 2021
Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank has announced changes to some of its mortgage products including fixed rate residential products and those designed for professionals and newly qualified professionals.

 

All products are fixed rates at 85%. A two and five-year fix with £999 fee have been reduced to 2.48% (down 0.06%) and 2.72% (down 0.03%) respectively, with a fee offer two-year fix reduced from 2.81% to 2.78%.


For professional borrowers, the two-year fix has been reduced by 0.11% to 2.65%, and the 'Newly Qualified Professional' product reduced by the same amount to 2.85%.


The changes take effect from tomorrow, Thursday 27 May.


 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.