Clydesdale expands 95% LTV residential and 80% LTV buy-to-let ranges

Clydesdale Bank has launched new residential products at 95% LTV and buy-to-let products at 80% LTV.

95% LTV products include two-year fixed rates from 2.67% with a £999 fee or 2.95% fee-free, while five-year options are available at 3.08% and 3.16% respectively.

The new 95% LTV product range is available on residential purchase and remortgage applications for loans up to £570,000, up to a maximum term of 35 years.

Flats must be in buildings with four storeys or fewer and must not be ex-local authority or ex-MoD. Applications for capital raising during a remortgage or for new-build properties are not accepted.

The new 95% range also includes Newly Qualified Professional (NQP) products which benefit from enhanced income multiples of up to 5.5x, subject to affordability assessment and eligibility. The products are available to customers who have become fully qualified within the last five years and are employed as either an accountant, architect, barrister, chartered surveyor, dentist, medical doctor, pharmacist, pilot, solicitor or vet, with an income of £40,000 or more.

NQP rates are available at 3.22% fixed for two years and 3.49% fixed for five years with no fees.

Interest-only buy-to-let products have been launched at 80% LTV for loan sizes up to £500,000. The 80% LTV range is available to £750,000, but loans over £500,000 must be taken on full C&I.

Two-year fixed rates start at 3.25% and five-year fixes from 3.28%, both with a £1,999 fee.

Clydesdale has also improved its maximum-term policy. The maximum term for residential capital and interest mortgages up to 85% LTV is 40 years. For residential capital and interest mortgages over 85% LTV, residential interest-only mortgages, and all buy-to-let mortgages the maximum term remains at 35 years.