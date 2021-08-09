FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Clydesdale launches new 90% LTV broker exclusives and cuts rates by up to 0.48%

Rozi Jones
|
9th August 2021
Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale has launched new intermediary exclusive products and reduced existing residential rates by up to 0.48%.

A new intermediary exclusive two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV is available at 2.45% with a £1,999 fee and free valaution.

Additionally, a five-year fix at 90% LTV with a £1,999 fee has reduced from 3.19% to 2.89%.

Elsewhere, the largest reductions are to the Bank's professional and newly qualified professional fixed rates, which have been cut by up to 48bps. Higlights include a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with no fee, which has reduced from 2.45% to 2.15%.

Selected 75% LTV two and five-year fixed rates have been reduxed by up to 0.37% and 80-85% LTV rates have been lowered by up to 0.25%.

Clydesdale's range specifically for London and the South East has seen reductions of up to 0.30% at 90% LTV. Amongst the changes are a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV for loans less than £750,000 which has reduced from 3.42% to 3.12%, while the five-year counterpart has been cut from 3.66% to 3.36%, both with a £999 fee.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.