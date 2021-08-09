Clydesdale launches new 90% LTV broker exclusives and cuts rates by up to 0.48%

Clydesdale has launched new intermediary exclusive products and reduced existing residential rates by up to 0.48%.

A new intermediary exclusive two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV is available at 2.45% with a £1,999 fee and free valaution.

Additionally, a five-year fix at 90% LTV with a £1,999 fee has reduced from 3.19% to 2.89%.

Elsewhere, the largest reductions are to the Bank's professional and newly qualified professional fixed rates, which have been cut by up to 48bps. Higlights include a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with no fee, which has reduced from 2.45% to 2.15%.

Selected 75% LTV two and five-year fixed rates have been reduxed by up to 0.37% and 80-85% LTV rates have been lowered by up to 0.25%.

Clydesdale's range specifically for London and the South East has seen reductions of up to 0.30% at 90% LTV. Amongst the changes are a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV for loans less than £750,000 which has reduced from 3.42% to 3.12%, while the five-year counterpart has been cut from 3.66% to 3.36%, both with a £999 fee.