Mortgages

Connect appoints two new relationship managers

Rozi Jones
|
14th July 2020
"We are putting plans in place to grow the Connect network further and significantly over the next few months."

Connect for Intermediaries has appointed two new relationship managers to support its network of appointed representatives as well as the brokers utilising its packaging and referral services.

Darren Fletcher, who joined Connect for Intermediaries as lockdown was beginning, will cover London and the South-East. Darren has worked in the financial industry for over 10 years and has previously managed a panel of 1,700 firms.

Emma Roberts joins Connect from Positive Lending and previously worked for both Fluent Monday and Santander. She will help to support Connect’s brokers in the North of England.

Connect’s sales director, Kevin Thomson, said: “Over the past 12 months, we have achieved significant growth in the number of our appointed representatives, as well as the number of brokers coming to us for our referral and packaging services.

“We are putting plans in place to grow the Connect network further and significantly over the next few months. We are therefore strengthening our relationship management team to ensure we can continue to provide the high level of support all brokers have come to expect from us.

“Darren and Emma will be valuable additions to the team and will continue Connect’s focus on adding as much value as possible to the brokers we work with.”

