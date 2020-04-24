Connells Group partners with Mortgage Broker Tools

"With MBT Affordability, their mortgage consultants can quickly see the affordability for the full panel of lenders."

Connells Group has partnered with MBT Affordability.

The platform is now available to all of its mortgage advisers, giving accurate affordability results for the full Connells Group lender panel and more.

MBT Affordability recently added criteria searches into its sourcing system and now features some of the most popular criteria searches such as LTV, maximum loan to cost and maximum age.

Lewis Lenssen, managing director at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “This is great news for clients of Connells Group. At a time of significant uncertainty, Connells Group has demonstrated its commitment to empowering its advisers with the tools they need to stay up to date in a rapidly changing market and make the most of every opportunity. With MBT Affordability, their mortgage consultants can quickly see the affordability for the full panel of lenders. Advisers can also maintain a robust audit trail, by creating and keeping PDFs that demonstrate their research.”

Adrian Scott, mortgage services director at Connells Group, commented: “Affordability is a key consideration for all of our customers and we regularly need our mortgage advisers to have speedy access to the latest information and most appropriate products. Our advisers have traditionally accessed multiple lender calculators to ensure we are researching the complete picture for our clients, but MBT Affordability enables them to achieve the same comprehensive results without having to rekey the same data numerous times. This is particularly important in today’s fast-moving environment and it also provides reassurance of greater accuracy and a full audit trail – as well as saving lots of time on every case.”