Conveyancing Alliance joins the Mortgage Market Alliance

Conveyancing Alliance Limited (CAL) has become the latest founder member to join the Mortgage Market Alliance (MMA).

CAL provides both mortgage advisers and estate agents with access to quality conveyancing firms and is one of the first distributor businesses to announce its support for the MMA.

The MMA launched earlier this year to provide a collaborative voice for the mortgage industry in promoting the availability of mortgages for all types of consumers and the value of professional advice in all financial services areas.

The Alliance will focus on communicating to customers that the mortgage market is open for business, has a strong appetite to lend, is increasing its reach and is highly competitive.

It also encourages consumers to seek professional, independent advice as the best way to access the most appropriate options for their circumstances.

Mark Snape, CEO of CAL, said: “As a business which is wholly in line with advisers, we feel it’s incredibly important to support an organisation dedicated to outlining the benefits of advice and one which is seeking to provide consumers with access to advisers, and all the protections this affords them. For many consumers, 2020 will be a year when their finances looked very different to previous years; the complexity of their own situations has been coupled with an increasing complexity in the mortgage market.

“This year has reaffirmed the need for professional advice more than any other – and this is the same for conveyancing where many consumers are often left to their own devices and do not receive advice on what conveyancers are best for them. We put advisers in control of this part of the purchase/remortgage process which ensures their clients get access to quality, specialist conveyancing. By joining the MMA, we at CAL want to do all we can to support these important consumer-focused messages, and to help consumers find the adviser channel in even greater numbers.”

Alex Hammond, director of the Mortgage Market Alliance, commented: “When we established the MMA we stated this was an organisation for all mortgage market stakeholders, particularly those that offer their services via advisers and want to promote the benefits of advice to as wide an audience as possible. It is therefore very pleasing to have CAL recognise the value of the MMA especially as it is a business which provides products and services to advisers who can then ensure their clients have the best quality conveyancing in the market. The MMA is all about ensuring consumers are aware of the array of product options available to them via the advisory community, whether that is mortgage, protection, conveyancing or any other. We look forward to working with Mark and the team at CAL to push out these messages and to continue signposting consumers to advisers.”