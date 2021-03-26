Coventry cuts higher-LTV rates by up to 0.20%

"Hopefully our udpated range continues to appeal to brokers and their clients, as there’s plenty of demand out there from clients looking to purchase and those looking to remortgage."

Coventry for intermediaries has cut selected rates on its residential mortgage range, with the majority of changes applying to 75% LTV and above.

Rates have been cut by up to 0.16% at 75% and 90% LTV, whilst its 80% and 85% LTV ranges have seen reductions of up to 0.20%.

Changes have been made across the Society's purchase, remortgage, product transfer and further advance ranges. Where applicable, products also include a standard valuation up to £670 and a Remortgage Transfer Service.

Highlights of the residential range include a two-year fixed rate remortgage product at 75% LTV, reduced to 1.89% with no product fee, and a two-year fixed rate product at 90% LTV, reduced to 2.99% with a £999 product fee, available for purchase, remortgage, product transfer and further advance.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’ve sharpened our rates to help us continue to support the market. Hopefully our udpated range continues to appeal to brokers and their clients, as there’s plenty of demand out there from clients looking to purchase and those looking to remortgage.”