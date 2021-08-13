FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry cuts rates on high LTV products

Amy Loddington
|
13th August 2021
Coventry

Coventry for Intermediaries has today reduced the rates on a number of residential products by up to 40 basis points, with the changes applying to 80-95% LTV products.

Additionally, the lender has reduced rates on selected products at 50-75% LTV by up to 50 basis points.

Highlights of the competitive Residential range now include a 2.45%product - which was previously 2.79%- fixed for two years to 30th September 2023 at 90% LTV, with no product fee. This product is available for purchase, remortgage, further advance and product transfers.

At the lower end of the LTV scale, a 5-year fix is available for purchase and remortgage at 1.29% (was 1.65%).

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry Building Society, said:

“Our high LTV residential mortgages are now even more competitive, which is great news for brokers and their clients with smaller deposits. And those with a lower LTV have plenty of competitive options too. With a particularly large number of mortgage deals due to end in the next couple of months, now’s the time for brokers to get in touch with their clients and help them to find the right mortgage for their needs”.

