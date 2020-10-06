Coventry expands resi product range

Coventry for intermediaries is significantly expanding its product range including offset products and 10 year fixed rates.

The new products include a 10 year fix up to 85% LTV, a fixed rate offset mortgage up to 80% LTV, a Flexx fixed up to 85% with no early repayment charges, and a 3 year fix up to 85%.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at the Coventry, said:

“While many lenders are withdrawing their products from the market, this is a strong signal that we’re open for business. Our wider range of products will help to meet the consistently strong demand from all corners of the market.

“We will always prioritise the fantastic levels of service that we’re renowned for but we’re now in a strong position with service levels and we can provide brokers with a broader range of products that significantly increases the available options.

“The need for transparency and certainty has never been greater and brokers can be confident that we will maintain our commitment to them, the market and our service levels, which is best encapsulated through the promises we make in our pledges.”