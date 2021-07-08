Coventry for intermediaries reduces high-LTV rates

"We now have a two-year fixed no fee option at 95% LTV, which is great news for brokers with clients looking to keep their upfront costs low."

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced rates on selected residential mortgages between 85-95% LTV by 10 basis points.

A two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV is now available at 2.05% with a £999 fee, while a five-year fix at 90% LTV has been reduced to 3.15% with a £999 fee and is available for purchase, remortgage, further advance or product transfer.

The lender has also launched a new 95% LTV two-year fixed rate at 3.65% with no product fee.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Our high LTV residential mortgages are now even more competitive, which is great news for brokers and their clients with smaller deposits. Whether brokers are looking to help their clients take that all-important first step onto the property ladder or support those looking to remortgage to a lower rate, there’s a competitive option for a wide range of clients in our owner-occupier range.

“And we now have a two-year fixed no fee option at 95% LTV, which is great news for brokers with clients looking to keep their upfront costs low."