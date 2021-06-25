Coventry for intermediaries reduces offset mortgage rates

"Offset is a fantastic way for borrowers to make their savings work harder by saving mortgage interest and either reducing monthly payments, make the mortgage term shorter or pay off the mortgage early."

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced the rates on selected offset mortgages by up to 36 basis points.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate which has reduced from 1.59% to 1.35% and a five-year fix down from 1.79% to 1.55%, both available up to 65% LTV with a £999 product fee.

Both products are also available for product transfer and remortgage.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Our offset mortgages are now even more competitive, which is great news for brokers and their clients.

"Offset is a fantastic way for borrowers to make their savings work harder by saving mortgage interest and either reducing monthly payments, make the mortgage term shorter or pay off the mortgage early. And who doesn’t want that?!

“For brokers, offset gives them more touch points with their clients. Rather than just checking in towards the end of a client’s fixed rate mortgage, brokers could get in touch on an annual basis to see how their clients are progressing with their savings goals, and offer support if needed.”