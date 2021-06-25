FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry for intermediaries reduces offset mortgage rates

Rozi Jones
|
25th June 2021
Coventry
"Offset is a fantastic way for borrowers to make their savings work harder by saving mortgage interest and either reducing monthly payments, make the mortgage term shorter or pay off the mortgage early."

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced the rates on selected offset mortgages by up to 36 basis points.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate which has reduced from 1.59% to 1.35% and a five-year fix down from 1.79% to 1.55%, both available up to 65% LTV with a £999 product fee.

Both products are also available for product transfer and remortgage.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Our offset mortgages are now even more competitive, which is great news for brokers and their clients.

"Offset is a fantastic way for borrowers to make their savings work harder by saving mortgage interest and either reducing monthly payments, make the mortgage term shorter or pay off the mortgage early. And who doesn’t want that?!

“For brokers, offset gives them more touch points with their clients. Rather than just checking in towards the end of a client’s fixed rate mortgage, brokers could get in touch on an annual basis to see how their clients are progressing with their savings goals, and offer support if needed.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.