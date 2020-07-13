Coventry launches limited tranche of 90% LTV loans

"Only full applications will secure the product – as all AIPs will be temporarily suspended during this period."

Coventry for intermediaries is returning to the 90% LTV market with a limited tranche of business.

Two five-year fixed rate 90% LTV products will be launched tomorrow (Tuesday 14th July) at 8am and close at 8pm Wednesday 15th July.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Our last short-term launch of 90% LTV products in June was extremely popular and we’re fully prepared to meet strong demand throughout this two-day window.

“This is about supporting the market without compromising on the high levels of service that we’re famous for.

“Transparency and certainty – especially in this environment – is essential for brokers so they can support their clients, which is why we have issued our pledge of 48 hours notice of withdrawal of these products at time of launch.

“We expect the next couple of days to be really busy and brokers can help us to process applications smoothly. Checking our criteria beforehand – particularly on self-employed and furloughed employees – will help to speed up the process for everyone.

"Only full applications will secure the product – as all AIPs will be temporarily suspended during this period. All the details are on our website along with a dedicated Coronavirus update page.”