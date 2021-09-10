Coventry reduces selected resi rates

Coventry for intermediaries has announced selected rates on its residential mortgage range have been reduced.

The move will reduce rates on products at 50-75% LTV by up to 10 basis points, and includes 2- and 5-year fixed rates.

Highlights of the competitive range include a 2-year fixed rate to 31st December 2023 at 65% LTV, which is now 1.19% (from 1.29%), and a 5-year fixed rate to 31st December 2026 at 75% LTV reduced to 1.45% from 1.55%. Both products are available for purchase and remortgage and carry no product fee.

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry Building Society, said:

“Brokers and their clients have a wide range of products currently available to them, offering a variety of choices for both rates and product features that can match more closely with the needs of borrowers. Our Residential mortgages are now even more competitive and will appeal to a broad range of borrowers, including those whose mortgage deals are due to end in the next couple of months.”