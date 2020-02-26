FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Crystal partners with Beneficial Network

The specialist distributor will assist the network’s 170 independent advisers with applications and queries.

Rozi Jones
|
26th February 2020
Beneficial has added Crystal Specialist Finance to its network panel.

The specialist distributor will assist the network’s 170 independent advisers with bridging, buy-to-let, commercial mortgages, development finance, second charge and specialist residential applications and queries.

Dan Morris, key account director at Crystal, said: “A growing number of UK consumers are failing to fit high street lenders’ criteria and this trend is likely to continue through 2020 and beyond.

“Jason and his Beneficial team have a real focus on education and this offers great synergies for us both. I am therefore extremely confident that our national reach and consultative sales approach will ensure complex issues are easily resolved.”

Jason McDonald, managing director at Beneficial, added: “This represents a great opportunity for Beneficial to work with a formidable team of experts who can guide our advisers and their clients towards the best possible outcomes.

“I cannot wait for this partnership to start in earnest and I look forward to our journey together.”

