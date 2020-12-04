Cyber security firm launches for the mortgage industry

"Most businesses in the mortgage sector already appreciate that the cyber security threat is growing. But keeping up with this fast moving industry can be difficult, time-consuming and very costly."

Predatech, a cyber security company with a focus on the mortgage industry, has launched to help protect lenders, brokers and suppliers against the growing cyber threat.

According to the Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2020, cyber attacks are becoming more frequent and sophisticated, with 46% of businesses reporting having a cyber security breach or attack in the last 12 months. Among this group of businesses, some 32% experienced these issues at least once a week in 2020, up from 22% in 2017.

Predatech was founded by Michael Fotis, founder and former CEO of Smart Money People, and Jason Johnson, a CREST registered penetration tester and OSCP.

Predatech offers a range of cyber security testing services, from vulnerability assessments to penetration testing, designed to help businesses discover and fix weaknesses in their security posture.

The company has also developed a Cyber Defender subscription product designed for smaller businesses who want their security to be evaluated year-round through a mix of regular vulnerability assessments, phishing simulations and breached credentials reporting, alongside access to advice and support.

Jason Johnson, co-founder of Predatech, said: “Most businesses in the mortgage sector already appreciate that the cyber security threat is growing. But keeping up with this fast moving industry can be difficult, time-consuming and very costly. I’m excited to launch Predatech to help make it easier for businesses of all sizes to turn the tide on the growing cyber threat. We offer a quality and expert-led service that makes it easy for our clients to focus on what really matters when it comes to strengthening their cyber security.”

Michael Fotis, co-founder and chief commercial officer, added: “While running Smart Money People it became clear to me that SME businesses are particularly poorly served when it comes to affordable cyber security testing, and they’re no less vulnerable to attack. Predatech is passionate about working in partnership with our clients to help better protect their businesses.