Mortgages

Darlington BS continues lending up to 90% LTV

The Society is continuing to lend on standard residential mortgages up to 90% LTV and on specialist residential cases up to 85% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
22nd April 2020
"With the flexible criteria we have established this year – now supported by desktop valuations – we are confident that a good number of applications can go ahead"

Darlington Building Society has introduced desktop valuations to remain "open for business" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, the Society can continue to lend on standard residential mortgages up to 90% LTV and on specialist residential cases up to 85% LTV.

It is also lending up to 70% LTV on buy-to-let mortgages and continues to offer its shared ownership range up to 95% loan-to-share.

Darlington says pay rates will be maintained across most of its range and has reduced its SVR from 5.95% to 5.30%, passing on the 0.65% reduction from the Bank of England.

Earlier this year, 'Darlington Intermediaries' was given its own brand identity within the Society.

Ben Blyth, head of intermediary distribution, commented: “These are obviously difficult times, but new business has performed steadily during the lockdown period, and we are confident about our position as a specialist lender, with the criteria to back it up.

“Our products are competitive and, with the flexible criteria we have established this year – now supported by desktop valuations – we are confident that a good number of applications can go ahead and we can support intermediaries to reinvigorate the property market."

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
