Darlington BS launches new Covid-19 support package for homeowners

Darlington Building Society has launched a new package of support to any member who is in financial difficulty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the package, Darlington has announced that it will not take any action to repossess a home before May 2021 if a borrower is in arrears due to Covid-19.

Additionally, the Society has extended its three month mortgage payment holidays, which will now be available to take until the 31st of October. Borrowers who have already taken a payment deferral can also extend for a further three months.

Buy-to-let landlords who take payment deferrals will be encouraged to give their tenants a rent break.

Andrew Craddock, chief executive of Darlington Building Society, said: “At Darlington Building Society our members come first, and we want to ensure the right support is available during any period of personal disruption, ill health or financial difficulty arising from Covid-19.

“We have supported out members throughout the coronavirus outbreak, speaking to everyone who has requested a payment deferral to help them understand if that is the right decision for them.

“It is worth remembering that whilst payment deferrals can help cash flow in the short-term, it does increase costs in the long-term.

“For those Society members who are coming to the end of their payment deferral period we will be in touch to discuss their options going forward, and I would finally encourage any of our members who are experiencing financial difficulties to get in touch to discuss their individual circumstances.”