FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Darlington BS launches new Covid-19 support package for homeowners

The Society has extended its three month mortgage payment holidays until the end of October.

Rozi Jones
|
28th May 2020
house price broker adviser hands
"We want to ensure the right support is available during any period of personal disruption, ill health or financial difficulty arising from Covid-19."

Darlington Building Society has launched a new package of support to any member who is in financial difficulty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the package, Darlington has announced that it will not take any action to repossess a home before May 2021 if a borrower is in arrears due to Covid-19.

Additionally, the Society has extended its three month mortgage payment holidays, which will now be available to take until the 31st of October. Borrowers who have already taken a payment deferral can also extend for a further three months.

Buy-to-let landlords who take payment deferrals will be encouraged to give their tenants a rent break.

Andrew Craddock, chief executive of Darlington Building Society, said: “At Darlington Building Society our members come first, and we want to ensure the right support is available during any period of personal disruption, ill health or financial difficulty arising from Covid-19.

“We have supported out members throughout the coronavirus outbreak, speaking to everyone who has requested a payment deferral to help them understand if that is the right decision for them.

“It is worth remembering that whilst payment deferrals can help cash flow in the short-term, it does increase costs in the long-term.

“For those Society members who are coming to the end of their payment deferral period we will be in touch to discuss their options going forward, and I would finally encourage any of our members who are experiencing financial difficulties to get in touch to discuss their individual circumstances.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.