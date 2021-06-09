FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Darlington extends 90% LTV range nationally

Rozi Jones
|
9th June 2021
Darren Ditchburn Darlington
"It’s a really positive step to be able to offer higher loan to value mortgages on a national basis again, and to be supporting more people beyond our local area"

Darlington Intermediaries is returning its 90% LTV mortgage range to the national market.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 90% LTV product has been restricted to the Society’s local communities. However, it is now extending the range across England, Scotland and Wales as restrictions are eased.

Darlington Intermediaries also offers a 95% LTV mortgage to key workers in its local area.

Additionally, pricing on the Society’s standard residential mortgage products have been reduced by up to 0.30%.

A 90% LTV two-year fixed-rate product is now available at 3.39%.

At 80% LTV, rates have been cut by 30bps with a two-year fix reduced to 2.39% and a five-year fix to 3.59%. An 80% LTV two-year discounted-rate product has also been lowered to 1.99%.

Additionally, a 75% LTV five-year fixed-rate buy-to-let product has been reduced to 2.99%.

All products come with a free basic valuation, £999 product fee, and £120 completion fee.

Chief Customer Officer, Darren Ditchburn, commented: “It’s a really positive step to be able to offer higher loan to value mortgages on a national basis again, and to be supporting more people beyond our local area in realising their dream of buying a home.”

