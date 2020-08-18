Darlington extends end dates on specialist discounted range

Darlington Intermediaries has extended the end dates on its specialist discounted rate mortgage range.

The specialist range comprises products that sit outside standard lending criteria such as complex income and complex properties.

The Society's standard residential two-year discounted rate of 2.09% at 80% LTV has a new end date of 30/11/2022.

Specialist residential three-year discounted rates - including a 60% LTV at 2.29% and 80% LTV at 2.59% - have new end dates of 31/10/2023.

Finally, a three-year discounted expat buy-to-let product, available at 3.39% up to 70% LTV, has a new end date of 30/11/2023.