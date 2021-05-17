Dashly launches sales accelerator platform for brokers

"Customers are overwhelmed trying to navigate comparison sites which don't offer the kind of bespoke deals a broker would for each individual's circumstances."

Dashly, the sales accelerator tool for brokers, has today announced the formal roll-out of its dashboard for firms to help boost sales.

The mortgage switching firm has worked with a number of organisations for the next phase of its broker roll-out programme, including Tenet Group and MMD, as well as securing an exclusive deal for Paradigm Mortgage Services members after a successful pilot scheme among its brokerages.

Dashly’s programme is designed to give firms the chance to combine human advice and new technology to boost sales. Its 'always on' technology spots money-saving switching opportunities for clients and the mortgage monitoring service works with brokers to find the best deals for customers, even if they're in the middle of a fixed rate period.

Its new TV advert, aimed at consumers and which airs today on ITV, prompts borrowers to go direct to their existing mortgage advisers, many of whom will now have access to its dashboard.

Ross Boyd, CEO of Dashly, said: “In a world of tech, human advice is more important than ever. Complexity, uncertainty, and increased competition in the market mean customers are overwhelmed trying to navigate comparison sites which don't offer the kind of bespoke deals a broker would for each individual's circumstances.

“That’s exactly why, in our new TV advert, we urge borrowers to talk to their advisers about Dashly. Far from being the competition, we see brokers as our partners - and our dashboard will help them find better deals for their clients, and ultimately boost their bottom line.”

Bob Hunt, CEO of Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “It’s no secret that we’re ambitious, and our focus over the last few years has been growth - for ourselves and for our members. And after a successful pilot, we’re delighted to be rolling this technology out to more of our firms.

“Dashly’s proposition, in many ways, has been tailor-made for Paradigm and its brokers: it allows firms to retain a strong brand identity while also taking advantage of highly-specialised tech to get the best deals for their clients, which in turn promotes loyalty and trust and, ultimately, increased earnings.”