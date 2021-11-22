Donna Johnson joins Fleet as North West BDM

"Having worked on both the lender and adviser sides of this industry, Donna fully understands the wants and needs of advisers and their clients"

Donna Johnson has over 15 years’ experience working with both advisers and lenders within the intermediary market.

Her most recent position was as a BDM for Hodge Bank, covering the North Region, and she has also held BDM roles with One Family and Fluent Money, plus advisory roles with Santander and Alliance & Leicester.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “As part of our commitment to our adviser partners we are always looking for quality BDMs who understand their local markets, have a wealth of intermediary-facing experience and a history of driving quality business. Donna undoubtedly fits the bill on these and many more of our requirements and she will already be well-known to the intermediary community in the North West via her work in a variety of roles. Having worked on both the lender and adviser sides of this industry, Donna fully understands the wants and needs of advisers and their clients and I’m sure all firms active in the buy-to-let market in her region will find a dedicated and knowledgeable advocate in Donna.”