DPR Group becomes IMLA associate member

"In what has been an unusual year, creating a clear dialogue between lenders and the mortgage market has never been more important."

DPR Group - including its brands, DPR, eKeeper, MCI Mortgage Club, Burrow and Broker ID - is the latest associate member to join the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

The announcement means that IMLA now has 11 associate members, including mortgage sourcing providers, networks and conveyancing firms.

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, said: “In what has been an unusual year, creating a clear dialogue between lenders and the mortgage market has never been more important. This year, IMLA has focused on generating debate and conversation among lender members and our associates to discuss potential solutions to the key challenges facing the sector today. We are delighted to be welcoming a new voice to our table. DPR Group and Melanie bring a wealth of experience and we look forward to their input and insight at our upcoming engagements.”

Melanie Spencer, group business development at DPR Group, added: “We have been supplying innovative technology and facilities to leading lenders and intermediaries for over 23 years. This has included the origination and servicing of mortgages, savings, loans; financial services CRM systems; and on-boarding and verification services for both intermediaries and consumers. The needs of the market are at the centre of our operations, a sentiment echoed by IMLA.

“We look forward to working closely with IMLA to explore current and futures market trends in order to better facilitate the mortgage industry in the years to come. I’m excited to be representing DPR Group and its brands, DPR, eKeeper, MCI Club, Burrow and Broker ID.”