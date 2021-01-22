FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dudley BS launches 85% LTV product range

Rozi Jones
|
22nd January 2021
"We have listened to our introducers whose customers are looking for higher LTVs and we have responded positively with these new products."

Dudley Building Society has launched three new fixed rate products, a part-and-part discounted for term product and a two-year discounted product, all with increased LTVs to 85%.

At 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate starts from 3.79%, a three-year fix at 3.84%, and a five-year fix at 3.89%, all available for capital and interest repayment on a maximum loan size of £1m.

Also launched is a two-year discounted product at 3.79% up to 85% LTV and a part-and-part discounted for term product at 3.94% up to 85% LTV (75% on interest-only).

All products are available for purchase and remortgage.

Dudley is continuing to offer a 90% LTV product, which includes a £150 cashback, for house purchases and remortgages in local DY, WV, WS or B postcodes.

Commercial director, Sam Ward, said: “We have listened to our introducers whose customers are looking for higher LTVs and we have responded positively with these new products.

"Along with competitive fixed rates, we are launching a discounted two-year deal and a part-and-part product, which will be of particular interest to customers with a larger mortgage wishing to keep monthly costs down. It all adds up to another comprehensive offering from the Dudley in support of the intermediary market.”

