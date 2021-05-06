FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dudley BS launches 95% LTV and large loan products

Rozi Jones
|
6th May 2021
Dudley Building Society has launched a regional 95% LTV mortgage and a new large loan product for amounts of up to £1.5 million.

The new five-year fixed rate 95% LTV mortgage is available for purchase and remortgage at 3.99% to the Society's regional customer base in the Dudley, Wolverhampton, Walsall and Birmingham postcode areas.

The new large loan product is for loan amounts between £1 million and £1.5 million with a two year fixed rate of 3.69%, up to 80% LTV.

Enhancements have also been made to six further advance products with reduced rates.

Commercial Director, Sam Ward, said: “We wanted to fill the gap in our range for the growing number of requests for funding in excess of £1 million. Thanks to the strong two way relationships between ourselves and our introducers, we have been able to respond quickly and launch a product that answers those requests for a larger maximum loan.

“We might be a national lender, but as a regional building society, we are particularly proud of our local roots and the support we are offering to customers in our region. Our 95% product, where the Society pays the Higher Lending charge because we know how difficult it is to save a deposit, is therefore designed specifically to give a helping hand to local people wishing to buy and stay in the Midlands.”

