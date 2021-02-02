Dudley BS launches fees assisted remortgage products

"December was the biggest month for mortgage maturities in 2020, with almost 170,000 accounts reaching the end of existing deals, according to data from CACI."

In the wake of a mortgage maturities spike in December, Dudley Building Society has announced the launch of three new fees assisted remortgage products.

The new products include a three-year fixed rate at 3.84% and a two-year discount rate of 3.79%, both available up to 85% LTV, alongside a discount for term interest-only product at 3.94% up to 75% LTV.

All products come with free standard valuation, free legal fees and a fixed £499 administration fee.

Commercial director, Sam Ward, commented: “We are delighted to announce the launch of a range of fees assisted remortgage products. December was the biggest month for mortgage maturities in 2020, with almost 170,000 accounts reaching the end of existing deals, according to data from CACI.

“We recognise now more than ever, how important it is to support broker customers by providing product options which suit their needs during this challenging time.”