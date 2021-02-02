FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dudley BS launches fees assisted remortgage products

Rozi Jones
|
2nd February 2021
Sam Ward Dudley
"December was the biggest month for mortgage maturities in 2020, with almost 170,000 accounts reaching the end of existing deals, according to data from CACI."

In the wake of a mortgage maturities spike in December, Dudley Building Society has announced the launch of three new fees assisted remortgage products.

The new products include a three-year fixed rate at 3.84% and a two-year discount rate of 3.79%, both available up to 85% LTV, alongside a discount for term interest-only product at 3.94% up to 75% LTV.

All products come with free standard valuation, free legal fees and a fixed £499 administration fee.

Commercial director, Sam Ward, commented: “We are delighted to announce the launch of a range of fees assisted remortgage products. December was the biggest month for mortgage maturities in 2020, with almost 170,000 accounts reaching the end of existing deals, according to data from CACI.

“We recognise now more than ever, how important it is to support broker customers by providing product options which suit their needs during this challenging time.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.