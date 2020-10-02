FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Dudley BS launches flexible holiday let mortgage

Rozi Jones
|
2nd October 2020
"We believe that the package we have put together provides owners with a particularly attractive alternative to the limited funding that was traditionally available to borrowers."

Dudley Building Society has launched a holiday let mortgage that allows no penalty early repayments after two years.

The product is priced with a 1.65% discount from the current buy-to-let SVR of 5.49% for the term of the mortgage, currently 3.84%, and lets borrowers repay up to 20% of the advance in each of the first two years.

Loans are available from £25,000 to £1 million at 70% LTV for remortgage only with no upper age limit.

Dudley’s commercial director, Sam Ward, said: “This is another example where the Dudley has developed a product in a specialist niche to benefit the sector. We believe that the package we have put together provides owners with a particularly attractive alternative to the limited funding that was traditionally available to borrowers.

"Equally, there will be owners who have bought their property outright who might want to release equity from their investment property for other purposes. The high demand for good quality self-catering accommodation has never been higher and with record bookings expected for the foreseeable future, there has never been a better time to launch a holiday let package.”

 

