Dudley BS launches new expat mortgage range

Dudley Building Society has launched a new mortgage range for expats.

The range includes a five-year fixed rate, two discounted rate options for purchase, and one for property which can be a holiday let. Also included are two discounted for term further advance products.

The five-year fix is available at 3.89% up to 80% LTV and discounted for term mortgage are available at 3.89% up to 75% LTV for residential and 70% LTV for buy-to-let.

Commercial Director, Sam Ward, said: “From what we are seeing, demand for property from expats is not waning. Dudley believes that expats are worthy of our support and should be equally attractive to brokers. At the moment, there are six other building societies that offer residential expat mortgages, but only four offer residential interest-only options. Also, whilst there are twelve others that offer expat buy-to-let, just four provide expat holiday let products.

"Our product enhancements will hopefully encourage more advisers to take an interest in what is a really worthwhile market.”