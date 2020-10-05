Dudley increases maximum LTV to 80%

"We have taken the next step by improving residential LTVs and reintroducing an interest only repayment option via a new discounted product."

Dudley Building Society has increased its maximum LTV from 75% to 80% on its two-year discount and two, three and five-year fixed rate residential products.

The Society has also relaunched an interest-only repayment option for its new residential 1.05% discount for term product.

Dudley re-entered the market at the end of August with a phased relaunch of its product range.

Sam Ward, commercial director at Dudley, commented: “Having launched a series of new and exciting products in specialist niches such as shared ownership, right to buy, self-build and holiday let funding, the Society feels the time is right to look again at the core residential mortgage proposition. To that end, we have taken the next step by improving residential LTVs and reintroducing an interest only repayment option via a new discounted product.

“We are tuning our criteria in a way that increases our caseload in proportion to our ability to process, thus maintaining our reputation for not only meeting the expectation of our customers for competitive funding solutions, but also providing a fast reliable service to our introducer partners.”