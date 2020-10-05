FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dudley increases maximum LTV to 80%

Rozi Jones
|
5th October 2020
calculator rates mortgage house
"We have taken the next step by improving residential LTVs and reintroducing an interest only repayment option via a new discounted product."

Dudley Building Society has increased its maximum LTV from 75% to 80% on its two-year discount and two, three and five-year fixed rate residential products.

The Society has also relaunched an interest-only repayment option for its new residential 1.05% discount for term product.

Dudley re-entered the market at the end of August with a phased relaunch of its product range.

Sam Ward, commercial director at Dudley, commented: “Having launched a series of new and exciting products in specialist niches such as shared ownership, right to buy, self-build and holiday let funding, the Society feels the time is right to look again at the core residential mortgage proposition. To that end, we have taken the next step by improving residential LTVs and reintroducing an interest only repayment option via a new discounted product.

“We are tuning our criteria in a way that increases our caseload in proportion to our ability to process, thus maintaining our reputation for not only meeting the expectation of our customers for competitive funding solutions, but also providing a fast reliable service to our introducer partners.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.