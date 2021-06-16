FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Dynamo adds CHL Mortgages to lender panel

Rozi Jones
16th June 2021
CHL Mortgages, the intermediary-only specialist buy-to-let lender, has been appointed by Dynamo for Intermediaries following its return to lending earlier this year.

CHL’s relationship with Dynamo extends over a number of years with the lender being one of the first to work with the team soon after the business was founded.

The new appointment allows Dynamo’s brokers to access CHL Mortgages’ new buy-to-let range, which includes two five-year fixed rate products, available at 3.25% up to 75% LTV and 3.10% up to 65% LTV.

The full range is accessible to individual landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies, and includes options to cover property types including HMOs, multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), new-builds, ex local authority properties, and properties above or adjacent to commercial premises.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, commented: “For a specialist buy-to-let lender like ourselves, adding Dynamo to our distribution footprint is vital and we are delighted to reinstate our partnership and offer our new product range to their advisers so soon after our relaunch.

The importance of technology enabling an enhanced experience for brokers and customers alike is a vision both our businesses share and we look forward to developing the relationship in the coming weeks, months and years.”

Cat Armstrong, mortgage club director at Dynamo for Intermediaries, added: “We’re delighted to welcome CHL Mortgages back to the market and to our distribution panel. They have always impressed us with their amazing underwriting mentality and can-do attitude. There is certainly an affinity between our two companies and after waiting over a decade, we can’t wait to start working together once again!”

