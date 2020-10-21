Dynamo adds Magnet Capital to panel

"I know that our consultants and club members will welcome their tailored development finance options and commitment to helping clients’ businesses grow."

Magnet Capital has joined the lender panel of Dynamo.

Its development finance offering will be available to Dynamo’s client-facing mortgage consultants and members of Dynamo for Intermediaries.

Ashley Ilsen, chief executive of Magnet Capital, said: “We’re delighted to begin our journey of working with the team at Dynamo which will undoubtedly give our products further market reach. In testing times developers need to work with lenders that can deliver and above all remain consistent in their offering. During the recent Covid-19 lockdown we backed all our schemes and carried on writing new business without reneging on a single deal. We’re here to be a long-term development finance partner.”

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo, added: “We’re excited to be joining forces with Magnet Capital whose personal and customer-oriented approach to lending so closely matches our own company values. I know that our consultants and club members will welcome their tailored development finance options and commitment to helping clients’ businesses grow.”