FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dynamo adds Magnet Capital to panel

Rozi Jones
|
21st October 2020
Ying Tan
"I know that our consultants and club members will welcome their tailored development finance options and commitment to helping clients’ businesses grow."

Magnet Capital has joined the lender panel of Dynamo.

Its development finance offering will be available to Dynamo’s client-facing mortgage consultants and members of Dynamo for Intermediaries.

Ashley Ilsen, chief executive of Magnet Capital, said: “We’re delighted to begin our journey of working with the team at Dynamo which will undoubtedly give our products further market reach. In testing times developers need to work with lenders that can deliver and above all remain consistent in their offering. During the recent Covid-19 lockdown we backed all our schemes and carried on writing new business without reneging on a single deal. We’re here to be a long-term development finance partner.”

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo, added: “We’re excited to be joining forces with Magnet Capital whose personal and customer-oriented approach to lending so closely matches our own company values. I know that our consultants and club members will welcome their tailored development finance options and commitment to helping clients’ businesses grow.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.