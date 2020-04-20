FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dynamo adds Newcastle Intermediaries to panel

Rozi Jones
|
20th April 2020
John Truswell Newcastle
"We’re able to offer brokers a range of products to suit a variety of customer needs, whether straightforward or more niche."

Dynamo has added Newcastle Intermediaries to its lender panel.

Dynamo's intermediary members now have access to Newcastle Intermediaries products, including its buy-to-let range and its newly launched remortgage products.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of Dynamo for Intermediaries’ lending panel. We’re able to offer brokers a range of products to suit a variety of customer needs, whether straightforward or more niche.

“We’re looking forward to working with Dynamo for Intermediaries as their client focus and comprehensive service aligns perfectly with our values around improving the customer journey. I’m confident club members will benefit from access to our product selection and in particular appreciate our bespoke underwriting service, which underpins our commitment to helping our clients and partners succeed.”

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo, added: “Newcastle Intermediaries is a great addition to our panel of lenders and we are thrilled to welcome them on board. With a highly relevant proposition that includes large loan products up to £1.5 million, remortgages up to 80% LTV, flexible criteria for the newly self-employed and no maximum age for buy-to-let applications, I know that Newcastle Intermediaries will generate much interest among our members.”

