Mortgages

Dynamo adds Saffron BS to lender panel

Rozi Jones
|
14th August 2020
Ying Tan
Dynamo for Intermediaries has added Saffron Building Society to its lender panel.

Members will be able to access Saffron’s range of standard and specialist residential products.

Alongside its ‘Everyday’ mortgage range, Saffron Building Society’s ‘Special Situations’ range is designed for borrowers with specific requirements and provides solutions for many circumstances including self-employed with just one year’s accounts, contractors and professionals wanting higher LTV loans, or borrowers wanting to build or renovate a home of their own.

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo for Intermediaries, commented: “In the current climate where there are more people than ever before whose circumstances don’t fit the traditional lending mould, Saffron Building Society is a valuable addition to our lender panel. Their individual approach to underwriting, wide range of specialist mortgage products and bespoke mortgage service will ensure that our members have competitive options for those hard to place cases.”

Tony Hall, interim head of mortgage sales at Saffron for Intermediaries, added: “Pairing Dynamo’s strong position in the UK intermediary market with our focus on helping all borrowers and especially those with non-traditional circumstances through our Special Situations product range, we can now work together to ensure more brokers are provided with access to a wider and more suitable range of mortgage products for their customers.”

