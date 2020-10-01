FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dynamo pilots Together’s lowest ever buy-to-let rate

Rozi Jones
|
1st October 2020
Sundeep Patel, head of London intermediaries at Together
"We are pleased to be able to strengthen our relationship further by offering our members this new semi-exclusive product."

Dynamo for Intermediaries is working with Together to pilot a new buy-to-let product.

The new semi-exclusive product, which features Together’s lowest ever buy-to-let rate, is available through a select group of distributors.

It features a variable rate of 4.99% for loans of £200,000 and above, rising to 5.49% for loans below £200,000. The maximum LTV for all loan sizes is 70%.

A range of property types will be accepted, such as holiday lets, HMOs and student lets (including 100% residential MUFBs). In addition to first-time buyers and first-time landlords, Together will also accept expats and non-UK nationals for the new product.

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo for Intermediaries, said: “Together’s recent decision to begin cautiously increasing its lending volumes was warmly welcomed by the industry and we are pleased to be able to strengthen our relationship further by offering our members this new semi-exclusive product.

“We have seen a recent rise in the number of enquiries from would-be landlords both home and abroad as people look to take advantage of the current tax benefits, so the wide range of acceptable client profiles for this product will be particularly appealing.”

Sundeep Patel, head of intermediary sales at Together, added: “It has been a challenging few months for the industry but we have continued to work closely with our key distributors throughout this turbulent period.

“At Together, we’ve spent a lot of time talking to our partners and understanding their needs. Following excellent feedback, we’re delighted to launch our new buy-to-let product to deliver the best possible outcomes for their landlord customers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.