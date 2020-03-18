eKeeper launches AML and credit reports for brokers

"We have enabled brokers to request AML and consumer credit reports on their customers, which will be returned directly into a broker’s CRM"

eKeeper has launched integrated anti-money laundering (AML) and consumer credit reports, both powered by Experian, into its broker CRM system.

Using the eKeeper CRM, new and existing eKeeper users can obtain an AML check and consumer credit report using existing lead or case information. When brokers obtain the AML check and credit reports on their clients, all data and PDF documents are returned back to the CRM for the broker to review.

Previously, credit reports could only be requested from the client. By using eKeeper’s CRM integration with Experian, the client’s credit report can be retrieved and reviewed without any time delay.

David Bennett, commercial director of the eKeeper Group, commented: “This is a CRM first for the mortgage intermediary market. We have enabled brokers to request AML and consumer credit reports on their customers, which will be returned directly into a broker’s CRM providing the much needed due-diligence tools that brokers are crying out for. We don’t dictate where in the journey a broker may or may not want to perform an AML check or obtain the credit report, they are integrated tools within the eKeeper CRM so the broker can decide when, where and for whom.

“Far too often we hear about horror cases that drain advisers’ time in hours and sometimes days, often on things that could have been caught and identified far earlier in the process through AML and credit reports. By integrating this directly into the eKeeper CRM, where the cost of the AML and credit report together is about the same as a pint and packet of crisps, this not only saves time, it ensures that an adviser’s customers are getting the best and most efficient of outcomes.”

Lisa Fretwell, managing director of data services at Experian, added: “Waiting on a customer to provide crucial documentation, including a copy of their credit report, can often be time consuming. Time that could be better spent giving the customer the advice they need to ensure they select the most suitable product available to them.

“Experian’s solution provides brokers with the relevant information within seconds, significantly speeding up the mortgage process and enabling a much-improved customer outcome. We are thrilled to be working alongside eKeeper helping them provide this valuable service for the intermediary market.”