EQ enters mortgage market with end-to-end platform

"I am excited to bring this platform’s end-to-end service, modern technology architecture and high-quality team to mortgage providers, to help them deliver the best possible outcomes for their customers."

EQ Credit Services has announced its entrance into mortgage market with the launch of Mortgage Services.

Mortgage Services is an end-to-end loan servicing platform for banks, building societies and other specialist mortgage providers.

The service will see clients move to its API-led platform - EQ Borrowbox - and supported by a team of experienced case management experts that specialise in significant life events.

The platform will handle all aspects of mortgage provision, from customer acquisition and underwriting to back-end and servicing capabilities, also allowing real-time monitoring to improve risk identification and management.

Hodge Bank was an early adopter of EQ's combined technology and service offering. Hodge brought its mortgage collections and servicing capabilities in-house, enabling it to launch an online management portal for its later-life mortgage customers.

Richard Carter, managing director at EQ Credit Services, commented: “We are delighted to be launching our mortgage-focused offering. EQ has deep pedigree in the later life market from our pensions and annuities experience, making lifetime mortgages a natural starting point for us in the broader mortgage sector.

"Our experience of working with the FCA means clients can be assured that our regtech solutions will help them develop customer-centric digital services, using secure, repeatable processes to deliver reliable outcomes for borrowers.”

Mark Webster, mortgage account director at EQ Credit Services, added: “EQ has a proud history of working with clients across the lending sector to support their ever-innovating provision of competitive, flexible loans for customers. I am excited to bring this platform’s end-to-end service, modern technology architecture and high-quality team to mortgage providers, to help them deliver the best possible outcomes for their customers.”