Mortgages

ESIS volumes increase for first time since lockdown

Rozi Jones
|
6th May 2020
Mortgage Brain has seen the number of ESIS produced from its mortgage sourcing systems increase for the first time since Covid-19 lockdown measures were introduced six weeks ago.

Last week saw the number of ESIS produced from Mortgage Brain’s mortgage sourcing systems increase by 3.8% when compared to the previous week.

However, when compared to the average over the nine weeks to 15th March, the number of ESIS produced remain down by 44.9%.

Mortgage Brain's data also shows that there have been no material change in the number of available mortgage products, which has remained stable at around 8,000 products for the last four weeks. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, the number of mortgage products is 6,698 (45.7%) lower than the nine week average to 16th March.

Mark Lofthouse, CEO at Mortgage Brain, said: “Over the last four weeks we’ve seen the ESIS volumes stabilise and record the first increase last week, and the product numbers show a marginal increase which could signal that the dramatic changes in the market have come to an end. As lenders continue to increase their LTVs the business levels should slowly increase and when the purchase market comes back to life the growth should be more pronounced.

“The market is showing the first signs of growth and if the anticipated slow easing of the lockdown measures happens, intermediaries and lenders could look forward to more growth and slowly working our way back towards normality.”

