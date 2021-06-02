EXCLUSIVE: UTB returns to 85% LTV lending with Broker Summer Support Package

"This is yet another major digital enhancement designed to further streamline the application process and deliver smoother, quicker completions for brokers and customers."

United Trust Bank has launched its Broker Summer Support Package 2021 – #BSSP21 - with a return to maximum 85% LTV lending on all first and second charge mortgage products and the roll-out of new document upload functionality within its portal.

The new system, which is available to all introducers, is delivered within the Bank’s mortgage portal and aims to streamline and accelerate the application to offer process.

The new system allows documents to be uploaded and automatically indexed to cases prior to full mortgage application and the underwriting workflow automatically allocates documents to case owners in priority order. The new functionality removes email from the process, is a more secure method of communicating and transferring confidential documents, and reduces the time taken to deliver full mortgage offers and subsequent completions.

Buster Tolfree, commercial mortgages director at United Trust Bank, commented: “UTB supported brokers throughout 2020 and despite the challenges we kept lending and introduced numerous product, criteria and process changes. This is yet another major digital enhancement designed to further streamline the application process and deliver smoother, quicker completions for brokers and customers.

“Combined with the enhancements we’ve already introduced, such as the launch of the UTB app with Biometric ID verification, secure webchat and expanded use of AVMs, our digital leadership and commitment to supporting brokers has created a compelling proposition. Our investment in fintech has been noted and appreciated by introducers as demonstrated by the several nominations for ‘best lender technology’ awards we’ve received so far this year. Clever application of fintech is driving real improvements in speed and efficiency and that can only be good news for brokers and borrowers.

“This is just the beginning of UTB’s #BSSP21 campaign, and you can expect to see more positive news for brokers and their customers announced over the coming weeks.”