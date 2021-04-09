F4B Network adds Hodge Bank to lending panel

"We are seeing an uplift in buy-to-let business with the holiday let market rapidly expanding due to the Covid situation"

F4B Network has added Hodge Bank to its lending panel.

F4B Network members now have access to Hodge Bank’s range of specialist residential and buy-to-let products, with a particular focus on its holiday let proposition and portfolio buy-to-let product where one loan covers multiple properties.

The recently launched network continues to assemble a lending panel consisting of mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance lenders, plus an array of protection and GI providers.

The F4B Network also offers full compliance support and a tech package consisting of features such as remote file checking, research tools and a comprehensive PI insurance package.

Steve Swyny, commercial director at F4B Network, commented: “Hodge Bank is one of the most established yet innovative specialist lenders operating in the mortgage market. It is a lender who works closely with intermediaries to ensure each case is viewed individually so the best outcomes can be delivered.

“We are seeing an uplift in buy-to-let business with the holiday let market rapidly expanding due to the Covid situation and Hodge’s portfolio product is already stimulating interest amongst our advisers as very few lenders offer such a facility. This is a panel addition which will help better service an increasingly diverse set of borrowing requirements and we will continue working with lenders who offer value and a real point of difference for our members and their clients.”

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, commented: “We’re really excited to have been added to F4B Network’s panel and we’re always looking at ways we can adapt and improve our proposition to provide intermediaries with specialist mortgage options they can utilise to help their clients. From buy-to-let and holiday let mortgages to RIO, we offer an array of solutions. We understand the property market and as experts in the specialist lending space we’re passionate about providing quality products.

“In a year like no other, people are facing big changes in their financial circumstances – good and bad - so flexibility has never been more important. We provide that and go out of our way to support both brokers and customers.”