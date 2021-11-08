F4B Network adds Landbay to lender panel

"The importance of the specialist buy-to-let sector, and the benefits attached to using lenders such as Landbay, has become all too evident for advisers in recent times"

F4B Network has added Landbay to its lender panel, providing members with access to Landbay's buy-to-let proposition – including its recently launched green mortgage range - alongside tailored underwriting support and instant decisions in principle.

Since its launch in February 2021, the F4B Network has assembled a lending panel consisting of mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance lenders, plus an array of protection and GI providers. In addition, it also offers full compliance support and a tech package consisting of features such as remote file checking, CRM system, research tools and a comprehensive PI insurance package.

Steve Swyny, commercial director at F4B Network, commented: “The importance of the specialist buy-to-let sector, and the benefits attached to using lenders such as Landbay, has become all too evident for advisers in recent times as the levels of business generated by portfolio landlords continues to dominate the buy-to-let marketplace.

“As one of the leading lenders operating in this space, the Landbay team possess in-depth buy-to-let knowledge, combined with a technology-enabled approach to lending and tailored underwriting service which equips it to take on these complex cases. And this focused approach on the more professional end of the landlord spectrum will certainly capture the attention of our adviser community and inspire them to write greater volumes of complex buy-to-let business.”

Joela Jenvey, head of national accounts at Landbay, added: “Here at Landbay, our BDMs and underwriters are always on hand to work closely with brokers and find ways to accommodate complex buy-to-let cases. Our advanced technology enables fast and efficient decisions and offers in principle along with seamless case tracking.

“By joining F4B’s lender panel, brokers will have access to our comprehensive range of buy-to-let products. From standard cases to first-time landlords, HMOs, MUFBs, limited and trading limited companies, day one remortgages, large loans and our latest green mortgage offering.

“We look forward to working with F4B Network, ARs and brokers via the packager route. With all the regulatory and tax changes in recent years the buy-to-let market often requires an expert eye to package some of the more complex cases.”