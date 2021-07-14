F4B Network adds Metro Bank to lending panel

"Metro Bank has been one of the most active lenders over the past 12 to 18 months in terms of broadening its intermediary proposition and diversifying its product range."

The F4B Network has added Metro Bank to its lending panel, providing its members with access to the lender's range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

Metro Bank recently launched a near prime mortgage range and extended its 95% product range to include remortgages. The lender has also tripled its buy-to-let assured shorthold tenancy to 36 months and increased income multiples for its professional and high earner borrowers to 5.5x income.

The F4B Network, which launched in February 2021, offers a lending panel consisting of mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance lenders, plus a range of protection and GI providers. In addition, it also offers full compliance support and a tech package consisting of features such as remote file checking, CRM system, research tools and a PI insurance package.

“As a relatively new network offering, it’s vital for us to offer our members access to the type of lenders and service values which can add real value to their clients and their business. Metro Bank has made significant advances from a technology perspective and the strength of its support network will prove crucial for our advisers in H2 2021 and beyond.”

Jeremy Cook, head of corporate relationships at Metro Bank, said: “We’re delighted to be working more closely with F4B as we join their lender panel, offering more brokers and their customers access to Metro Bank’s growing range of mortgage products.”