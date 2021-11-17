Family BS enhances residential and BTL ranges with rate cuts and higher LTVs

"These changes further enhance our market position and respond to the need for higher LTVs in the current buoyant market."

On its residential range, all products which previously had a maximum LTV of 75% have increased to 80% LTV. Amongst the rate changes is a three-year discounted rate which has reduced to 2.69%.

For buy-to-let, UK landlord and expat products which previously had a maximum LTV of 65% have had this increased to 70% LTV.

Three-year discounted rates have reduced by up to 40bps and now start at 2.69% for UK landlords and 3.59% for expats.

Keith Barber, director of business development, said: “These changes further enhance our market position and respond to the need for higher LTVs in the current buoyant market.

“I believe the rate reductions and increase in LTVs to our buy-to-let products will be of interest to portfolio landlords where our flexibility and experience in this area allows us to offer solutions where other lenders may not, particularly as some have taken the decision to leave the market.”