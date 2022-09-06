FHL extends green mortgage range with BTL discounts

The products are available for both limited companies and individuals looking to either remortgage or purchase. They also have an enhanced maximum loan size of £1.5 million at 75% LTV to benefit those landlords looking to borrow more at 75% LTV for their EPC A-C rated properties.

According to the lender, the products are available as part of their F1 product range – for borrowers with an almost clean credit history – there is a two-year discount at 3.49% (3.25% discount). For HMO lending (up to six occupants) there is a two-year discount at 3.74% (3% discount). For Short-Term Lets, there is a two-year discount at 3.84% (2.9% discount). All products are ERC-free and come with a 1.5% product fee.

Foundation Home Loans was one of the first UK specialist lenders to enter the Green Mortgage market for both buy-to-let and owner-occupied mortgages. In March 2022, the specialist lender expanded its green buy-to-let product range to specialist property types including short-term lets and standard HMOs (up to six occupants).

The extension of the ABC+ Green mortgage range will allow more advisers and their clients to experience the ongoing strength of Foundation’s service levels. The lender is currently taking just one day to review buy-to-let mortgage applications. The lender is also averaging just 30 seconds to answer incoming calls.

George Gee, (pictured) Managing Director (Commercial) at Foundation Home Loans, said: “In the recent Q2 iteration of the BDRC landlord panel survey, almost two-thirds of landlords (63%) planning to purchase property in the next 12 months were said to be looking for a property rated A-C and 53% of landlords who had bought a property in the last three months have bought properties with an EPC A-C. This data helps demonstrate the changing attitudes and appetites of landlords when it comes to the energy-related performance of their properties and this is an area which will only continue to grow in light of potential legislative shifts which remain on the horizon.

“This enhancement to our ABC+ Green Mortgage range, through the addition of a set of Special Edition two-year BTL discounts, underlines our ongoing commitment to supporting the green agenda and providing options to those landlords who are looking to add to their portfolios or remortgage existing properties within them. We are only at the beginning of the Green Mortgage journey and we will continue to drive positive change where possible throughout our buy-to-let and residential propositions.”