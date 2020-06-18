FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

FHL increases maximum residential LTV to 80%

The residential range now has specific product options for first-time buyers.

Rozi Jones
|
18th June 2020
House money pound price growth
"The increase in LTV to 80% and the introduction of new five-year options is a return to the residential proposition we offered pre-lockdown."

Foundation Home Loans has increased the maximum LTV on its residential range from 75% to 80% and launched a new offering for first-time buyers.

The range is aimed at those residential borrowers who have less than straightforward requirements, including those with credit blips such as defaults and CCJs, and who may have been turned down by high-street/mainstream lenders.

Launching today as part of its F1 range for clients with credit blips who just miss out on mainstream mortgages, Foundation is offering five-year rates from 3.49% up to 60% LTV, 3.69% at 70% LTV, 3.99% at 75% LTV, and 4.39% up to 80% LTV. It has also added five-year rates for both its F2 and F3 ranges.

The residential range now has specific product options for first-time buyers with Foundation offering a two-year fixed-rate at 4.09% and a five-year fixed-rate at 4.49% - both up to 80% LTV.

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Recent feedback from advisers suggests they’re seeing a growing number of clients who are not fitting the criteria requirements of the high-street and mainstream lenders.

“We therefore wanted to ensure they have a solution to help them and their clients. The increase in LTV to 80% and the introduction of new five-year options is a return to the residential proposition we offered pre-lockdown. Plus, our new products for first-time buyers ensures that the lifeblood of the market – new owner-occupiers – also have options if they are not able to secure a mortgage via the high street.

“We know that residential cases can be increasingly complicated and have their own complexity, which is why our regional account managers are on hand to discuss these client needs with advisers and provide the solutions required. This is because we believe this relationship between regional account manager and advisers is crucial in securing the right product solution, first time and every time.”

