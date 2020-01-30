FHL launches fee-assisted residential remortgage range

"These ‘mainstream misses’ still have a highly competitive mortgage market to choose from, with excellent rates and criteria options"

Foundation Home Loans has launched a range of fee-assisted residential remortgage products.

Foundation’s residential range is aimed at clients with more specialist requirements, such as complex incomes or credit blips.

The new fee-assisted, remortgage-only products follow the enhancements made to Foundation’s residential range at the end of last year and are available on its F1 & F2 product tiers.

Two-year fixed rates on the F1 tier start at 2.99% up to 65% LTV, rising to 3.94% at 85% LTV. Five-year deals start from 3.79% at 65% LTV, up to 4.45% at 85% LTV.

All mortgages come with £250 cashback, a free valuation, no application fee, and a reduced £595 product fee.

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Intermediaries are discovering there are a growing number of clients who do not meet the criteria of the high-street lenders but these ‘mainstream misses’ still have a highly competitive mortgage market to choose from, with excellent rates and criteria options, as evidenced by our new range released today. These are not just price-focused mortgages but also provide extra savings to the client with cashback available, plus we offer a free valuation, no application fee and a reduced product fee.

“We are well known for our buy-to-let offering and we are becoming increasingly known for our specialist residential range too. This is all about helping advisers with these clients to find the solutions they deserve and highlighting this is a market open for business and with a large number of options available.”