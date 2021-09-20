First Direct launches lowest ever mortgage rate in range refresh

"We are proud to offer our first ever sub-1% mortgage alongside other rate cuts"

First Direct has announced rate cuts of up to 0.55% across its mortgage range, introducing its lowest ever fixed rate mortgage rate at 0.99%.

The two-year fixed rate at 0.99% is available at 60% LTV with a £490 fee.

A five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV has reduced by 15bps to 1.09% with a £490 fee.

At 75% LTV, a two-year fixed rate fee-free product is now available at 1.59% and at 80% LTV a two-year fix has reduced by 40bps to 1.59% with a £490 fee.

At 90% LTV, a two-year fix has been cut by 50bps to 2.39% with no fee.

Lloyd Robson, commercial director at First Direct, said: “Whether moving house, remortgaging or getting additional lending, getting a mortgage with us has never been cheaper. We are proud to offer our first ever sub-1% mortgage alongside other rate cuts to our already competitive mortgage rates.”