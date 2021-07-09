Fleet cuts rates and expands 80% LTV range

"It’s very pleasing to be able to introduce a number of new higher LTV options to the Fleet product range"

Fleet Mortgages has announced a series of rate cuts and new 80% LTV product options with two and five-year deals for both standard and limited company/LLP borrowers.

A two-year fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage is available at 3.89% up to 80% LTV with a five-year fix starting at 4.15%.

The two-year options come with a rental calculation of 125% at 5.5%, while the five-year products come with rental calculation of 125% at payrate. All new products come with a 2% fee.

Rate cuts include two-year products for standard and limited company borrowers which have reduced from 3.04% to 2.99% at 65% LTV, from 3.24% to 3.14 at 70% LTV, and from 3.34% to 3.24% at 75% LTV.

Two-year fixed-rates for HMO/multi-unit block borrowers have been cut from 3.54% to 3.49% at 70% LTV and from 3.69% to 3.54% at 75% LTV.

All products come with a 1.5% fee, and a rental calculation of 125% at 5.5%.

Five-year fixed rates for standard and limited company borrowers have been lowered from 3.44% to 3.29% at 65% LTV and by 10bps to 3.39% at 75% LTV. The standard products come with a 1.5% fee and the limited company products have a fee of 1.75%, and the rental calculation is 125% at payrate.

Five-year fixed rate mortgages for HMO/multi-unit block borrowers have been reduced by 6bps to 3.53% at 65% LTV and 3.73% at 75% LTV. Each comes with a fee of 1.5% and a rental calculation of 125% at payrate.

All Fleet’s standard and limited company products include either free or discounted valuations and the lender also offers lifetime tracker rates with no ERCs across all three core areas of its range: standard, limited company/LLP, and HMO/MUB.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “It’s very pleasing to be able to introduce a number of new higher LTV options to the Fleet product range, and to cater for those landlord borrowers who want these types of mortgages for either purchase or remortgage purposes. At the same time, we can make a number of price cuts for both two- and five-year fixed-rate options in our core standard, limited company/LLP, and HMO/MUB sectors.

“The first half of 2021 has undoubtedly been a very busy time in the landlord purchase space, and we anticipate this will continue through to the end of the partial stamp duty holiday period and beyond. Plus we’ll see landlords utilising their portfolios via remortgage activity in order to access the equity for further purchases. Landlords can see that the fundamentals for the private rental sector remain incredibly strong, with tenant demand growing, rental yield pushing up, and strong capital returns over a long time horizon.

“We’re catering for those landlords who can see the real opportunities property investment delivers in the UK, and these new products and the rate cuts provide them with an excellent source of finance, with competitive pricing via a highly-experienced specialist lending team. We’d urge advisers active in this space to contact Fleet to see how we can support the growth of your business levels in buy-to-let.”