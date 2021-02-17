Fleet Mortgages cuts prices across all three ranges

"We believe our price cuts to our payrate products will be of great interest to advisers and their landlord clients."

Fleet Mortgages has announced a range of price cuts on two and five-year fixed-rates across its three ranges – standard, limited company and HMOs.

As part of its product changes, Fleet has moved all 60% LTV products up to 65% LTV and has also specifically cut rates on those five-year fixes - standard and limited company products - where its rental calculation is based on the payrate.

The five-year fix payrate products are the same for both standard and limited company borrowers and have been cut by up to 15bps. At 65% LTV, rates have been cut from 3.59% to 3.44%, at 70% LTV from 3.65% to 3.59% and at 75% LTV from 3.79% to 3.64%.

The lender has also cut rates on its two-year fixes with both its new 65% LTV product down to 3.09% from 3.19%, its 70% LTV down to 3.24% from 3.29% and its 75% LTV down to 3.34% from 3.44%.

Across Fleet's HMO range, two-year fixed rates have been cut by 10bps and are now available at 3.39% up to 65% LTV and 3.69% up to 75% LTV. Five-year fixes have been cut from 3.79% to 3.59% at 65% LTV and from 3.84% to 3.79% at 70% LTV.

All revert rates are linked to BBR, reverting to BBR plus 5% (currently 5.1%) for standard and limited company, and BBR plus 5.25% (currently 5.35%) for HMOs.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “We keep our product range and pricing under constant review and we’re able to announce these price cuts right across our two and five-year products in our standard, limited company and HMO ranges.

"Given the landlord focus on ensuring access to excellent maximum loan amounts – in both the purchase and remortgage space – we believe our price cuts to our payrate products will be of great interest to advisers and their landlord clients."