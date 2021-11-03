Fleet Mortgages relaunches 80% LTV buy-to-let range

"We’re confident that moving back into the 80% LTV space also provides advisers with a number of new options suitable for their landlord clients."

Fleet Mortgages has returned to offering 80% LTV buy-to-let products across two of its three core areas of lending – standard and limited company/LLP.

The 80% two-year fix for standard and limited company/LLP borrowers is priced at 3.89% and the five-year fix is priced at 4.15%, both with a 2% fee.

All two-year fixes come with a rental calculation of 125% at 5.5%, while five-year fixes are payrate products with a rental calculation of 125% at the pay rate. Fleet’s 80% LTV products includes either a free or discounted valuation.

Fleet Mortgages also offers products for landlords seek to purchase or remortgage HMOs and multi-unit blocks – these are available at both 65% and 75% LTV levels, with two-year pricing starting at 3.24% and five-year at 3.43%.

The return to 80% LTV lending comes after Fleet relaunched its product range at the end of October with price reductions across the board.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “Last week we were able to launch our first new product range fully funded by our parent, Starling Bank. This week we are adding 80% LTV products back into our offering, with mortgages available in both our standard, and limited company and LLP ranges. The new products have already received an excellent response and we’re confident that moving back into the 80% LTV space also provides advisers with a number of new options suitable for their landlord clients.”