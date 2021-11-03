FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Fleet Mortgages relaunches 80% LTV buy-to-let range

Rozi Jones
|
3rd November 2021
Steve Cox Fleet
"We’re confident that moving back into the 80% LTV space also provides advisers with a number of new options suitable for their landlord clients."

Fleet Mortgages has returned to offering 80% LTV buy-to-let products across two of its three core areas of lending – standard and limited company/LLP.

The 80% two-year fix for standard and limited company/LLP borrowers is priced at 3.89% and the five-year fix is priced at 4.15%, both with a 2% fee.

All two-year fixes come with a rental calculation of 125% at 5.5%, while five-year fixes are payrate products with a rental calculation of 125% at the pay rate. Fleet’s 80% LTV products includes either a free or discounted valuation.

Fleet Mortgages also offers products for landlords seek to purchase or remortgage HMOs and multi-unit blocks – these are available at both 65% and 75% LTV levels, with two-year pricing starting at 3.24% and five-year at 3.43%.

The return to 80% LTV lending comes after Fleet relaunched its product range at the end of October with price reductions across the board.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “Last week we were able to launch our first new product range fully funded by our parent, Starling Bank. This week we are adding 80% LTV products back into our offering, with mortgages available in both our standard, and limited company and LLP ranges. The new products have already received an excellent response and we’re confident that moving back into the 80% LTV space also provides advisers with a number of new options suitable for their landlord clients.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.