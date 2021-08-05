FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Focus on headline rate leaving mortgage borrowers thousands of pounds worse off

Rozi Jones
|
5th August 2021
calculator rates mortgage house
"The crisis has taken its toll on the finances of people across the UK and many are now looking for ways to keep their household bills to a minimum."

UK borrowers' fixation on headline mortgage rates is leaving them susceptible to thousands of pounds in unexpected costs because they are not considering the impact of other product factors, such as exit fees.

The latest research from Legal & General Mortgage Club has found that most borrowers overlook the impact of factors like early repayment charges when seeking a new mortgage.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of UK borrowers consider the interest rate to be the most important factor in deciding their next mortgage. However, analysis from the Club found that some borrowers could face thousands of pounds in extra costs if they wish to move to a new product before their existing fixed term ends.

A borrower that locks into a five-year fixed rate product and then decides to move or remortgage could face £10,891 in ERCs. Yet, only 13% of borrowers see ERCs as being important to consider when getting their next mortgage.

Kevin Roberts, director at Legal & General Mortgage Club, commented: “The crisis has taken its toll on the finances of people across the UK and many are now looking for ways to keep their household bills to a minimum. A great place to start is with a mortgage as this is normally people’s biggest monthly expense. So, reducing its interest rate down can only be a good thing, right?

"Well, our latest research shows why it is also important to look beyond the headline rate and consider other factors, like exit charges. Not doing so could mean having to pay thousands in unexpected costs when it comes time to move home or remortgage."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.