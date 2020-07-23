Foundation Home Loans cuts two-year buy-to-let rates

"We are seeing a strong demand for our two-year products across the range and are always looking to enhance our competitive position where appropriate."

Foundation Home Loans has responded to an increase in demand for shorter-term buy-to-let mortgage products by reducing two-year fixed rates and introducing a new product with a flat arrangement fee.

From today, advisers will be able to access the reduced two-year rates within Foundation’s standard property range for both individual and limited company borrowers with an almost clean credit history.

Two-year fixed rates are available at 3.24% up to 75% LTV with a 2% fee in Foundation's F1 category or 3.49% in the F2 range.

New F1 two-year fixed rates start from 3.44% up to 65% or 3.64% up to 75% LTV, both with a flat £1,995 fee.

Earlier this month, Foundation returned its buy-to-let product range to its pre-lockdown structure with the reintroduction of large loan, early remortgage and short-term let products.

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We are seeing a strong demand for our two-year products across the range and are always looking to enhance our competitive position where appropriate.

"These products are available to both limited companies and individuals. We are also able to offer these with generous ICRs, for example, 125% for limited companies and basic-rate taxpayers, which broadens our range and offers an extensive choice to meet the needs of buy-to-let landlords.

"At present, we are able to provide excellent levels of service, we have all our sales team working effectively from home and this has translated into a record number of new case enquiries in recent weeks. We would therefore urge advisers with landlord clients to speak to Foundation to see how our growing range of products might be suitable for them.”